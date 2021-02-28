Svechnikov picked up a goal and an assist with three shots in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who was promoted from the taxi squad prior to the game, scored his first NHL goal since 2018 when he knocked home a third-period rebound for the eventual game-winner. He also assisted on Frans Nielsen's goal later in the frame. Drafted 19th overall by Detroit in 2015, Svechnikov has just two goals and two assists in 20 career games.

