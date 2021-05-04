Svechnikov surfaced on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Red Wings only have two games remaining this season against the Blue Jackets on Friday and Saturday, so Svechnikov could very well be done for the year. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the campaign having picked up seven points through 20 NHL appearances.
