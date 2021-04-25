Svechnikov registered an assist Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

While he's no longer a prospect in the true sense of the word, Svechnikov has only appeared in 37 NHL contests since the Red Wings took him 19th overall in the 2015 draft. A myriad of injuries are to blame, but now that he's finally healthy, fantasy managers should take note of Svechnikov, who has immense offensive potential and a position on the secondary power-play unit.