Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Out 5-6 months for ACL repair
Svechnikov underwent surgery for ACL reconstruction and will miss 5-to-6 months of action.
This is a huge blow to a Red Wings franchise that remains winless on the season. Svechnikov is a talented power forward who'd been hoping to claim a full-time role at the top level. He's only played in 14 NHL games to date, adding two goals and just as many helpers over that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Dealing with injury•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Leaves practice early•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Proving to be super clutch•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Fed perfectly for first preseason tally•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Returned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Picks up goal, assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...