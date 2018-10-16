Svechnikov underwent surgery for ACL reconstruction and will miss 5-to-6 months of action.

This is a huge blow to a Red Wings franchise that remains winless on the season. Svechnikov is a talented power forward who'd been hoping to claim a full-time role at the top level. He's only played in 14 NHL games to date, adding two goals and just as many helpers over that span.

