Svechnikov (arm) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Svechnikov suffered his arm injury during a scrimmage Tuesday but appears to be good to go moving forward. The time off won't improve the winger's chances of making the Opening Night lineup versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, though he should at a minimum factor into the taxi squad.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Injured at practice•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Feels primed for NHL•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Signs one-year extension•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Brought up to big club•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Drops to minors•