The Red Wings reassigned Svechnikov to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Svechnikov didn't do much during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging just 8:19 of ice time in four appearances. Detroit clearly doesn't think that the 2015 first-round pick is ready to be a full-time NHLer, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect Svechnikov to make a significant impact with the Wings before next season.