Svechnikov was sent to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
He has three points in as many games since he first entered the lineup. Svechnikov will likely be back on the active roster for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes. That contest could see him face his brother, Andrei Svechnikov, for the first time at the NHL level.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Nice showing in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Ascends to big club•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Brought up to AHL•