Svechnikov has been promoted to the Red Wings' active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
Svechnikov is expected to skate on Detroit's third line and first power-play unit Tuesday. The 24-year-old forward has picked up two goals and four points through four top-level appearances this year.
