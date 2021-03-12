Svechnikov was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Red Wings are off until Sunday against Carolina, so this may just be a temporary demotion for Svechnikov. He's notched two goals and four points through four NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lights lamp on power play•