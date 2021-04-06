Svechnikov was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Svechnikov cleared waivers over the weekend, and he watched the last two games from the press box. The 24-year-old may return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Predators. He's accrued three goals, two assists and nine shots on net through 10 games.
