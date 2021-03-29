Svechnikov was designated for the taxi squad Monday.
This is likely just a paper move. Svechnikov scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets, so he's expected to stay in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Rises to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Joins taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shuffles to taxi squad•