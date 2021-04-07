Svechnikov was assigned to the Red Wings' taxi squad Wednesday.
Svechnikov is reportedly garnering interest from other clubs ahead of the April 12 trade deadline, so he could be suiting up for another team soon. The 2015 first-round pick has notched five points through 11 top-level appearances this year.
