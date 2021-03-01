Svechnikov was designated for the taxi squad Monday.

Svechnikov was called up from the AHL on Feb. 16, and he finally made his season debut Saturday. The 24-year-old notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's win, and he followed up that effort with another goal in Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks. With a strong showing thus far, the Red Wings can't afford to keep Svechnikov out of the lineup, so expect him to be back on the active roster for Tuesday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets.