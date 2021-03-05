Svechnikov was assigned to Detroit's taxi squad Friday.
This is likely just a paper move, so look for Svechnikov to return to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus Tampa Bay. He's racked up two goals and four points through four NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Nice showing in season debut•