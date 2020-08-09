Svechnikov signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Sunday.
Svechnikov had 11 goals and 25 points with AHL Grand Rapids in 2019-20 after missing all of the previous season with a knee injury. The first-round pick from 2015 has yet to stick at the NHL level, with just four points in 20 career games with the big club. He'll likely spend most of 2020-21 in the minors.
