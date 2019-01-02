Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Tentatively set for mid-March return
Svechnikov (knee) is targeting a return in mid-March, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Svechnikov reportedly has been on the ice skating in solo sessions, which is a clear sign of progress as the prospect works his way back from a devastating ACL injury that required surgery. Perhaps Svechnikov will get a chance to suit up for the Red Wings toward the end of the season, as the team has long odds of making it to the playoffs, and at that point, it's free reign in terms of getting a closer look at the club's future.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Out 5-6 months for ACL repair•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Dealing with injury•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Leaves practice early•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Proving to be super clutch•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Fed perfectly for first preseason tally•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Returned to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...