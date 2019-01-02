Svechnikov (knee) is targeting a return in mid-March, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Svechnikov reportedly has been on the ice skating in solo sessions, which is a clear sign of progress as the prospect works his way back from a devastating ACL injury that required surgery. Perhaps Svechnikov will get a chance to suit up for the Red Wings toward the end of the season, as the team has long odds of making it to the playoffs, and at that point, it's free reign in terms of getting a closer look at the club's future.