Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Will start season in AHL
Svechnikov (knee) was among Detroit's latest group of players demoted to the AHL, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Svechnikov will likely be a candidate for an early call-up once he shows himself to be healthy after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. The Red Wings don't want to overwork the 2015 first-rounder right off the bat, but expect to see Svechnikov with the club before too long barring any setbacks.
