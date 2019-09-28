Svechnikov (knee) was among Detroit's latest group of players demoted to the AHL, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Svechnikov will likely be a candidate for an early call-up once he shows himself to be healthy after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. The Red Wings don't want to overwork the 2015 first-rounder right off the bat, but expect to see Svechnikov with the club before too long barring any setbacks.