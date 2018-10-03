Hronek was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The decision to leave Hronek off the team's 22-man roster was a tough one seeing as how he was cut hours before final rosters were due, but ultimately the Red Wings decided he'd be better off refining his game with the Griffins. Selected in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2016 draft, Hronek remains an intriguing two-way blueliner who usually has a good read on plays before they fully develop. The Czech skater produced 11 goals and 28 assists over 67 games for the Griffin's last season, so he's in an odd spot of perhaps being too good for the AHL but not quite ready to make the grand leap to hockey's biggest stage.