Hronek was reassigned Saturday to AHL Grand Rapids.

Even though the defenseman put up 61 points in 59 games in the OHL last season, Hronek will start the season with AHL Grand Rapids. The second-round pick has great offensive upside and smooth outlet passes, but scouts say he needs to get bigger and stronger to make an NHL push. Hronek can be called up by Detroit if injuries arise, but it's likely he uses the 2017-18 season to develop his weaknesses in the minors.