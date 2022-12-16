Hronek (concussion protocol) is back at practice and wearing a regular jersey, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hronek left Wednesday's game in the first period after he was rocked by a Ryan Reaves hit, and did not return. Hronek has been the Red Wings' best offensive defenseman, scoring six times and adding 18 assists in 29 games. He could return Saturday against Ottawa.
