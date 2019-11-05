Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Bags apple in lopsided loss
Hronek collected an assist on his team's only goal in a 6-1 loss to the Predators on Monday.
Hronek's assist came on Andreas Athanasiou's opening goal, scored at 2:35 of the first period before Nashville scored the next six. The top-pairing defenseman has eight points in 16 games.
More News
