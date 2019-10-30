Hronek finished things off with an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

After a slow start to the season, Hronek has points in four of the last five games, including a pair of goals. His 26:06 of ice time was highest on the team for the second straight contest and was capped off by an empty-net goal that ended Detroit's eight-game losing streak.

