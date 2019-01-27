Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Biding time in AHL
Even with the 2019 All-Star Weekend in the books, Hronek is not expected to rejoin the parent club right away, Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com reports.
Hronek was sent to AHL Grand Rapids ahead of the nine-day break, and there's talk about him staying there since the Red Wings need to open a roster spot for Michael Rasmussen (hamstring), a rookie forward who has been on injured reserve. Hronek is closing in on 100 AHL games, having accumulated 17 goals, 42 assists and a plus-30 rating for the Griffins. He doesn't have much to prove at that level, but the Wings are all set on the blue line for the time being.
