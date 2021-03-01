Hronek registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hronek entered Sunday with no points in his previous seven games. The 23-year-old defenseman has still struggled in his own zone at times, but he's up to 10 helpers and 49 shots on net through 24 appearances. With 31 hits and 21 blocked shots, as well as some power-play usage, Hronek can help fantasy managers in deeper formats.