Hronek registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hronek entered Sunday with no points in his previous seven games. The 23-year-old defenseman has still struggled in his own zone at times, but he's up to 10 helpers and 49 shots on net through 24 appearances. With 31 hits and 21 blocked shots, as well as some power-play usage, Hronek can help fantasy managers in deeper formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Dishes pair of apples•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sets up another goal•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Nabs two power-play helpers•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Tacks on another helper•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Tallies first point of 2021•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Returning to the States•