Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Brought up to big club
Hronek will be summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday in the wake of a lower-body injury to fellow defenseman Mike Green.
Hronek earned a spot on the Opening Night roster, with his ascension to the NHL seemingly as much merit-based as it was a case of the Wings needing someone to fill in for Green when he'd been bogged down by a liver-attacking virus. Hronek fashioned a goal and two helpers over six games in October, and it's clear that he's unfazed by AHL competition having produced 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) over 20 contests for the Griffin's this season. Hronek is a candidate to see power-play ice time and he could be up for an extended period of time since Green's out at least three weeks with his latest issue.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: On verge of demotion•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Skips right back to NHL•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: AHL his first stop•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Heading to Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Play improving in first AHL season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...