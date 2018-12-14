Hronek will be summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday in the wake of a lower-body injury to fellow defenseman Mike Green.

Hronek earned a spot on the Opening Night roster, with his ascension to the NHL seemingly as much merit-based as it was a case of the Wings needing someone to fill in for Green when he'd been bogged down by a liver-attacking virus. Hronek fashioned a goal and two helpers over six games in October, and it's clear that he's unfazed by AHL competition having produced 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) over 20 contests for the Griffin's this season. Hronek is a candidate to see power-play ice time and he could be up for an extended period of time since Green's out at least three weeks with his latest issue.