Hronek was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hronek essentially trades places on the organizational depth chart with fellow rookie blueliner Dennis Cholowski -- the latter is mired in an eight-game scoreless streak with a minus-4 rating over that span. Detroit is getting set for a matinee against the Flyers, but Hornek's call-up may prove too sudden for him to draw into action in Philadelphia.