Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Called up Saturday
Hronek was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hronek essentially trades places on the organizational depth chart with fellow rookie blueliner Dennis Cholowski -- the latter is mired in an eight-game scoreless streak with a minus-4 rating over that span. Detroit is getting set for a matinee against the Flyers, but Hornek's call-up may prove too sudden for him to draw into action in Philadelphia.
