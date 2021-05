Hronek delivered a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hronek ended up playing in all 56 games for the Red Wings in the abbreviated season, adding two goals and 24 assists, 11 of which took place on the man advantage. Fantasy managers are looking forward to seeing what the power-play quarterback can do over a full season, as he's been limited to 167 contests through his first three years in the NHL.