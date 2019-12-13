Hronek recorded a goal and two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

Hronek sealed it with an empty-netter, picking up his first career three-point game in the process. The Czech blueliner is providing some nice offense for the last-place with Red Wings with 17 points in 31 games. If you can stomach his minus-11 rating, Hronek should continue to be a decent source of points, though his 10.4 shooting percentage is abnormally high for a defenseman.