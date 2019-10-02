Hronek made the 23-man roster with the Red Wings to start the 2019-20 campaign.

At 21 years old, Hronek is the second-youngest blueliner on the active roster, with fellow power-play artist Dennis Cholowski being three months his junior. Detroit will feature a nice blend of veterans and promising offensive d-men this season, and Hronek checks out as a name to watch fresh off a rookie campaign comprised of 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) and five man-advantage points between 46 games.