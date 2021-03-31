Hronek registered a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers.
Considering the Red Wings run the 29th-ranked power play, Hronek's man-advantage apple was a nice bonus on a night when the Wings could only muster one goal. Nonetheless, the Czech defenseman is logging 23:32 of ice time to keep his offensive opportunities plentiful, particularly at even strength.
