Hronek recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Hronek helped out on Adam Erne's power-play goal in the first period and an even-strength marker from Dylan Larkin in the second. The 23-year-old Hronek has three helpers in his last four games, but he went seven contests without a point before that. The Czech blueliner has 12 helpers, 55 shots on goal, 34 hits and a minus-12 rating in 27 outings.
