Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Continues to stand out
Hronek pitched in a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
The Wings caught the Pens off balance on the rush, with Hronek earning his sixth goal and 14th point of the young season. He's already eclipsed his goal-scoring output from the rookie season, and it took the savvy blueliner 16 fewer games to reach that mark. Hronek is a diamond in the rough amid Detroit's pitiful 11-game losing streak.
