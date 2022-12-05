Hronek registered two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win against Columbus.

Hronek has six goals and 22 points in 24 games this season. After setting a career high with 38 points in 78 games in 2021-22, Hronek is on track to do even better this time around. He's showing no signs of slowing down either, providing 14 points in his last 10 contests.