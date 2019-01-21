Hronek emerged from the press box Sunday, firing two shots on goal with a minus-1 rating in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

After serving as a spectator for the previous two contests, Hronek replaced a struggling Dennis Cholowski in what amounted to another disappointing loss for the Wings. While he didn't crack the scoresheet against Vancouver, Hronek should still be proud of the fact that he's registered a goal and four helpers in seven games this month -- it's likely the reason why he's still with the parent club versus AHL Grand Rapids.