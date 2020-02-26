Hronek (head) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wild, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Hronek wore a no-contact sweater during Tuesday's practice, so he's nearing a return after more than a week on injured reserve. The 22-year-old blueliner maintains fantasy relevance with 29 points, 112 shots and 70 blocked shots over 59 games. If he can't play against the Wild, expect either Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) or Jonathan Ericsson to slot in.