Hronek had two assists and two hits Saturday in a 4-2 victory at Nashville.

Hronek figured in on goals by Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha in the first and third periods, respectively, for his second multi-point game of the season. The 23-year-old, who is still searching for his first goal, has produced three assists over his last two games and has totaled nine helpers on the year.