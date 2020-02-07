Hronek managed a secondary assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Hronek is performing admirably in the attacking zone based on an output of nine goals and 18 assists through 53 games. The 22-year-old blueliner is on the fast track to becoming an elite offensive producer, but there's only so much he can do at this time on a floundering Detroit team that has only won 13 games so far.