Hronek logged a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hronek's offense appeared to fade late in December, but he's been good lately with six helpers over his last eight games. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 28. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 25 assists, 99 shots on net, 76 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 contests. He's six back of matching his career high of 38 points from last year.