Hronek logged a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Hronek's offense appeared to fade late in December, but he's been good lately with six helpers over his last eight games. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 28. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 25 assists, 99 shots on net, 76 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 contests. He's six back of matching his career high of 38 points from last year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Questionable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Gets two assists Friday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Garners helper in comeback win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Set to play against Senators•