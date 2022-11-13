Hronek scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Hronek got his first goal of the season late in the third period, and it secured his first multi-point effort. The 25-year-old has been a steady top-four defenseman so far, racking up 10 points (four on the power play), 34 shots on net, 23 hits, 10 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 15 contests. He's been known to average more than a block per game, but rest of his numbers are on par or better than his established level.