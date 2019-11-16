Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Evidently avoids fracture
Hronek (undisclosed) is dealing with a bruise, as opposed to a fracture, The Associated Press reports.
The burgeoning defenseman was held out of Thursday's contest against the Kings, but the good news is that it appears Hronek's avoided a serious injury. Look for the Czech skater to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday night's game against the Sharks.
