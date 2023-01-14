Hronek (upper body) took line rushes in warmups and is expected to play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hronek was deemed a game-time decision, but his presence skating in his usual top-four role suggests he's good to go. The 25-year-old defenseman has three assists through five games in January.
