Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Fast launch to stardom
Hronek has fashioned nine goals and 22 assists through 65 games in 2019-20.
Only 19 blueliners across the league have more goals than Hronek, a second-year sensation from the Czech Republic. Selected in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hronek turns heads with his supreme on-ice awareness and adroit skills on the power play, where he's generated 10 points. Keep him in mind for future fantasy campaigns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.