Hronek has fashioned nine goals and 22 assists through 65 games in 2019-20.

Only 19 blueliners across the league have more goals than Hronek, a second-year sensation from the Czech Republic. Selected in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hronek turns heads with his supreme on-ice awareness and adroit skills on the power play, where he's generated 10 points. Keep him in mind for future fantasy campaigns.