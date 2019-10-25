Hronek will be seeking his third point in as many games when the Red Wings face the Sabres on Friday.

A burgeoning rearguard from the Czech Republic, Hronek has a goal and four assists through 10 games. He doled out a helper against the Canucks on Tuesday, and he did the same against the Senators a day later, with both matchups resulting in 5-2 losses to the detriment of Detroit. While Hronek's been showcasing his offensive flair, it's clear that he needs to step up in his own zone based on a minus-5 rating.