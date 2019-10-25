Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Finding ways to chip in offensively
Hronek will be seeking his third point in as many games when the Red Wings face the Sabres on Friday.
A burgeoning rearguard from the Czech Republic, Hronek has a goal and four assists through 10 games. He doled out a helper against the Canucks on Tuesday, and he did the same against the Senators a day later, with both matchups resulting in 5-2 losses to the detriment of Detroit. While Hronek's been showcasing his offensive flair, it's clear that he needs to step up in his own zone based on a minus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.