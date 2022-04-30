Hronek registered an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
Hronek snapped a seven-game drought of no points and marked the box score in the final game of the season. The Czech defenseman stacked a career-high five goals and 33 assists against a minus-29 rating to complete his fourth NHL campaign. Hronek was fine offensively, but his shortcomings in the defensive zone cannot be ignored.
