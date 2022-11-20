Hronek scored twice Saturday in a 6-1 win over Columbus.

It was his first two-goal game in the NHL. His first ended up as the winner -- he one-timed a rolling puck under the bar from the low slot early in the second period. Hronek then made it 4-1 at 17:02 later that same frame. He's been on fire this week with a four-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four goals. Hronek leads Red Wing defenders in scoring with 14 points in 18 games, and is tied with the Preds' Roman Josi and Devils' Dougie Hamilton for 12th in league scoring from the blue line. His game has taken an impressive step forward.