Hronek (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hronek will participate in warmups and a decision will be made at that time, although coach Derek Lalonde expects him to play. Hronek has seven goals and 29 points in 40 games this season.
