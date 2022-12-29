Hronek delivered an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Two weeks ago, a hard hit from Minnesota's Ryan Reaves caused Hronek to go through concussion protocol. However, the playmaking defenseman still hasn't missed a game in what has easily been his best season to date. Hronek is up to seven goals and 19 assists through 33 games, plus he's rocking a plus-14 rating as he looks to become a more complete player.