Hronek delivered an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
Two weeks ago, a hard hit from Minnesota's Ryan Reaves caused Hronek to go through concussion protocol. However, the playmaking defenseman still hasn't missed a game in what has easily been his best season to date. Hronek is up to seven goals and 19 assists through 33 games, plus he's rocking a plus-14 rating as he looks to become a more complete player.
