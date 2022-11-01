Hronek provided an assist in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Hronek helped out on defense partner Olli Maatta's second-period tally. This was Hronek's second helper in four games and his sixth in nine outings this year. Three of his assists have come on the power play, where he's overtaken the struggling Moritz Seider for time on the top unit. Hronek has added 15 shots on net, 14 hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating in a hot start to the 2022-23 season.