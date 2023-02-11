Hronek ripped his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hronek had gone 20 straight games and 43 shots without a goal before snapping the drought Saturday, when he squared up from the point and weaved the puck through heavy traffic. Despite the recent slump, this has been a terrific season for Czech defenseman, as he's also tacked on 26 assists to complement a career-high 13 points on the man advantage. Teammate Moritz Seider winning the Calder Trophy took a lot of attention off Hronek leading up to fantasy drafts, but it's the latter with a six-point advantage through 51 games.