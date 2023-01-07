Hronek registered two assists in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday.

Hronek had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three games, and he contributed just a goal and an assist in his last 11 contests. Although Hronek's been struggling lately, he's having an offensively productive season overall, providing seven goals and 28 points in 37 games. Perhaps Friday's multi-point game will mark the end of his cold spell.