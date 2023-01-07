Hronek registered two assists in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday.
Hronek had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three games, and he contributed just a goal and an assist in his last 11 contests. Although Hronek's been struggling lately, he's having an offensively productive season overall, providing seven goals and 28 points in 37 games. Perhaps Friday's multi-point game will mark the end of his cold spell.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Garners helper in comeback win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Set to play against Senators•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Back at practice Friday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: In concussion protocol•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Logs another two helpers•